Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives $30.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,373 shares of company stock worth $307,931 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Criteo by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,145. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

