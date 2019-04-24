Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $108,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Stock

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, for a total transaction of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
