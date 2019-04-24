CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCYF opened at GBX 60.11 ($0.79) on Wednesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.80 ($0.77).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

