Covia Holdings (CVIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Cowen cut shares of Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Covia by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,997,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Covia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Covia by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 515,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covia by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 515,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $6.23 on Friday. Covia has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

