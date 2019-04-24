Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

COST stock opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $247.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

