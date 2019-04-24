COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $5.90 on Monday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $645.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.17.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.