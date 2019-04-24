Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $6.51 Million in Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stock

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,326,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 29,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,041,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,877 shares of company stock worth $17,733,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

