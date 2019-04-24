Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 980.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,694 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for about 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $53,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetEase by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.18. 446,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,551. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $282.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.39.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

