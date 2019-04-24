Core Laboratories (CLB) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.29 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 485,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,808. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $23,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

