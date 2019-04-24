Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,639 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,042,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,639 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 126,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 692,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,360. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.93 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

