Contrasting Amplify Energy (AMPY) & Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY)

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

This table compares Amplify Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.45 $54.61 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $440,000.00 50.98 -$20.72 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 16.06% 14.01% 6.40% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A -85.57% -75.08%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.