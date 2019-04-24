ContractNet (CNET) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ContractNet has a market cap of $0.00 and $48.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContractNet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContractNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContractNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00402133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00988391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00185314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001399 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ContractNet Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs . The official website for ContractNet is contractnet.com . ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContractNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContractNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContractNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContractNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.