Continental Resources (CLR) Lowered to Market Perform at Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy clr rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,788,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,675,805 shares of company stock worth $73,335,967 over the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

