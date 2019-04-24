Conning Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $436,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,479.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 141,901 shares valued at $7,735,888. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

