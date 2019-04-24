Conning Inc. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $195.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

