CONMED (CNMD) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $937-945.597 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $936.33 million.

CNMD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 265,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CONMED has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,250. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

