Comparing Stryker (SYK) & SANUWAVE Health (SNWV)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryker and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 7 15 0 2.68 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $191.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $13.60 billion 5.13 $3.55 billion $7.31 25.58 SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 18.20 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.63

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 26.12% 27.60% 11.95% SANUWAVE Health -628.70% N/A -847.07%

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SANUWAVE Health does not pay a dividend. Stryker pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stryker has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Stryker beats SANUWAVE Health on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

