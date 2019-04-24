Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stake Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 56.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Community Bank System by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

