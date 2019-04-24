Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.35-1.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.35-1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.26 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXP opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

