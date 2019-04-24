Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 221,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 210,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

