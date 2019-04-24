Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,778 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $4,732,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,314,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,879,000 after acquiring an additional 941,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $1,217,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,245,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $297,958.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $6,900,449. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

