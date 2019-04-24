Cobham plc (COB) Receives GBX 130.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.13 ($1.70).

COB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Cobham to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

COB stock opened at GBX 115.15 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15. Cobham has a 12-month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

In other Cobham news, insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

