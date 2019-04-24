Clean Yield Group Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,923.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

