Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

CLNE stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

