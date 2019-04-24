Citrix Systems (CTXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,278. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $429,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,156 shares in the company, valued at $35,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,251 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

