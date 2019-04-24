Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

