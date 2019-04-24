Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 505,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,654. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

