Christopher T. Hjelm Sells 16,000 Shares of Kroger Co (KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KR stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

