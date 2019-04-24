Choice Properties REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$322.79 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

