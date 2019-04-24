ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ChipMOS Technologies has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.47.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. ChipMOS Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 1,326.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

