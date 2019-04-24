ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ChipMOS Technologies has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.47.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. ChipMOS Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
