China Distance Education (DL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 15087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of China Distance Education worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

