Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,642 Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider William Thayer sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $108,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,377 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,983. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

