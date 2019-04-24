Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

TSE:CHW traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.81 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.92, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 38.82.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/chesswood-group-ltd-chw-plans-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.