Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
TSE:CHW traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.81 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.92, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 38.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.
