Chemical Financial (CHFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of CHFC opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Chemical Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHFC shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 529,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379,151 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 284,869 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

