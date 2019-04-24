Chemical Financial (CHFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.
Shares of CHFC opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Chemical Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHFC shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.
About Chemical Financial
Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.
