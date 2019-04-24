Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,617 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,622. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 5,025,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,110. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

