Cerner (CERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cerner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cerner (CERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/cerner-cern-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.