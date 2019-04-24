Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centurylink by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,913,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,970 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTL opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 459,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

