Century Communities (CCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $640.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.07 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Century Communities by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 222,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Century Communities by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 201,337 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

