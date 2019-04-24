Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

