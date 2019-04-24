Centennial Resource Development Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.83. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.16 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $12,791,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $7,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 542,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,226,000 after purchasing an additional 370,395 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

