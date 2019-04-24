Centene (CNC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-73.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.86 billion.Centene also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.24-4.44 EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,802. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

