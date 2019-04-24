Centamin’s (CELTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Centamin had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centamin will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.