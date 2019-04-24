Centamin’s (CELTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.
Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.17.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.
