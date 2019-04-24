Celsius Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEL)

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Celsius has a market cap of $0.00 and $37,104.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celsius token can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celsius has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00404979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00968160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00178351 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Celsius Token Profile

Celsius was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celsius is celsius.network . The official message board for Celsius is celsius.network/blog

Buying and Selling Celsius

Celsius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celsius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

