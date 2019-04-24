Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$9.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

