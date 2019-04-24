Celanese (CE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.34. Celanese also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.50-10.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.11.

Celanese stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

