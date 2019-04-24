CBS Co. (CBS) Holdings Trimmed by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,553 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of CBS by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 106,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,369. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens upgraded CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/cbs-co-cbs-holdings-trimmed-by-investec-asset-management-north-america-inc.html.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.