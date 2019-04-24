Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

CATY stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $397,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 46,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

