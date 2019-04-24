CarMax (KMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CarMax’s fiscal 2020 earnings estimates have been moving up of late. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while earnings surpassed the same. Compared with the year-ago quarter, the figures witnessed an annual increase. Strong market presence through stores and robust demand for used vehicles are the major drivers of year-over-year growth. Apart from store openings in new and existing markets, it is expanding presence through digital platforms. Also, strong balance sheet aids CarMax in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks and investment in technology. However, an ample supply of off-lease used vehicles, resulting in lowered prices, along with rise in SG&A expenses, is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

KMX opened at $77.34 on Monday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,655 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

