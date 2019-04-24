Carlisle Companies (CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSL opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $3,633,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,009,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,327. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 468,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 87,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

