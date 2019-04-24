Carlisle Companies (CSL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,055. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $3,633,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Roberts sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $438,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,298,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

